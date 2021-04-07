

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said, based on K-IFRS, for the first quarter of 2021, the company expects: consolidated operating profit of approximately 9.3 trillion Korean won; and consolidated sales of approximately 65 trillion Korean won. The company noted that the guidance figures represent the median of the estimate ranges: operating profit: 9.2 to 9.4 trillion Korean won; and sales: 64 to 66 trillion Korean won. Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range.



For the first quarter of previous year, the company's operating profit was 6.45 trillion won, and sales were 55.33 trillion won.



