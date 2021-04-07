

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi announced key projects that the company will implement to increase the impact of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. As part of this, Sanofi announced the creation of Sanofi Global Health, a nonprofit unit to provide 40 of the world's poorest countries access to 30 essential medicines.



Sanofi said it is committed to helping 1,000 patients living with rare diseases who have no access to treatments and will donate 100,000 vials of medicine for their treatments each year.



The company said it is amplifying actions to further improve the environmental footprint of its products and activities. Sanofi plans to remove all pre-formed plastic packaging for its vaccines by 2027. All Sanofi sites will use 100% renewable electricity.



