

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced Wednesday that it has concluded a multi-year, multi-technology patent cross-license agreement with Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK).



Under the agreement, Lenovo will make a net balancing payment to Nokia. The deal terms remain confidential.



The company said the agreement resolves all pending patent litigation and other proceedings between the two parties, in all jurisdictions.



