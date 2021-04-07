

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Wednesday after a survey showed a slowdown in the country's service sector eased in March despite tougher coronavirus restrictions.



Data compiler IHS Markit said its purchasing managers' index for services rose to 48.2 from 45.6 in February. That was better than a preliminary reading of 47.8.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,147 after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Societe Generale advanced 1.4 percent. The bank said it has entered into talks with asset manager Amundi with a view to disposing of the asset management activities operated by Lyxor.



Rival BNP Paribas rose 0.8 percent and Credit Agricole added 0.4 percent.



EssilorLuxottica edged down slightly. GrandVision said the Amsterdam Court of Appeal has dismissed all claims made by the French company to receive additional information mainly in relation to GrandVision NV's actions to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on its business.



