

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for a subcutaneous injection of TYSABRI to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The TYSABRI treatment now provides two routes of administration. The company noted that the subcutaneous option provides a shorter administration time and expands access to treatment for patients and physicians beyond the infusion setting.



The approval is based on data from the DELIVER and REFINE studies, which showed comparability to the Q4W IV administration of 300mg TYSABRI in efficacy, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de