

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece trade deficit narrowed in February, as exports data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 1.141 billion in February from EUR 1.708 billion in the same month last year.



Exports increased 8.5 percent yearly in February and imports grew 7.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports rose by 5.3 percent in February, after a 7.9 percent fall in the previous month.



Imports grew 4.8 percent monthly in February, after a 8.4 percent decline in the prior month.



For the January to February period, trade deficit was EUR 2.595 billion. Exports and imports declined by 2.0 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

