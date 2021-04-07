

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Rapper and technology innovator will.i.am has partnered with Honeywell International to debut face technology concept XUPERMASK, the high-concept face technology designed to help the user meet face mask guidelines without compromising style. It will be available online from April 8, 2021 at XUPERMASK.com for shipping to the US, Canada, UK, and EU.



The XUPERMASK combines face technology with integrated audio engineering. The one-of-a-kind innovative smart mask combines HEPA filters with high-performance and utility for modern living via wearable technology.



The fashionable high-tech mask comes in two versions and is made out of materials such as silicone face seal and secured by an elastic strap. It is easily adjustable to a variety of face shapes and has the durability to be worn up to 365 days a year.



XUPERMASK features dual 3-speed fans and HEPA filters for enhanced breathability. It also boasts of active noise cancelling audio and microphone capabilities, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, LED day glow lights, a magnetic earbud docking system and more. It is powered by 7 hours of battery life on a single charge.



XUPERMASK offers wearers cutting-edge design and functionality with a blend of fashion, technology and function. The XUPERKIT contains a carrying case, 3 month supply of HEPA filters, multi-size ear tips, USB-C charging cable, and a fabric mask. The HEPA filters are supplied by Honeywell.



The mask comes in two ergonomic sizes and two sleek colorways - white/gray/orange and black/ orange. It retails at $299.



The face mask has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, it is authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use as source control by the general public as well as by Health care professionals (HCP) in healthcare settings to help prevent the spread of infection or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.



