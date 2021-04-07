

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The founder of London-based e-payment company Checkout.com, Guillaume Pausaz, makes his maiden appearance in the Forbes 2021 list of billionaires with an estimated worth of $9 billion. The fortune also adds him to Europe's wealthiest Fintech founders' club.



Pousaz founded the online payment portal in 2012 after dropping out of college failing in economics. According to VC Insiders, he still owns 67% of the shares in the company.



In January, 2021, the company received $450 million in its third round of funding. This increased the value of the company to $15 billion. In 2019, the company revenue increased to $146 million.



