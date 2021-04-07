

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Cruise Line (CCL, CCL.L, CUK) Wednesday said it has extended the pause of all operations from U.S ports through June 30. The cruise company also said it has started notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations.



The company also said that it may move its fleet of ships out from American ports if permission to start sailing from the US was not granted again.



Carnival Cruise Line said that guests, who have already booked their packages are being directly notified about the cancellations. Guests and travel advisors are also being offered the choice of a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund.



In order to provide flexibility for guests booked for July packages, which are on schedule, the company is extending final payment deadlines for all July sailings to May 31, with the option to cancel without penalty.



Commenting on the developments, Christine Duffy, President, said, 'We are asking that the cruise industry be treated on par with the approach being taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as U.S. society at large. While we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our U.S. homeports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on 'pause' for over a year.'



