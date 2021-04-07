

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Minnesota-based retail company Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), Wednesday announced a new beta membership plan with added benefits in certain areas in Iowa, Oklahoma and Eastern Pennsylvania.



The membership plan, named Best Buy Beta, is priced at $199.99 for regular customers and $179.99 for Best Buy credit card holders.



Among the benefits, the customers will enjoy exclusive pricing, Geek Squad tech support, free delivery, free installation, and up to two years of protection on most products. There will also be a concierge service available through different online and telephonic platforms.



In April, the company will make the membership available in 60 stores expanding to stores in Minnesota, North Carolina, and Tennessee.



Best Buy's Chief Customer Officer Allison Peterson said, 'This pilot offers premium service, complete with support aimed at anticipating our customers' needs.'



