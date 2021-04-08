

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.916 trillion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - down 4.7 percent on year.



That handily beat expectations for a surplus of 1.966 trillion yen following the 646.8 billion yen surplus in January.



Exports were down an annual 4.0 percent to 6.075 trillion yen and imports climbed 11.8 percent to 5.551 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 524.2 billion yen - down 61.6 percent on year.



The capital account showed a deficit of 39.8 billion yen and the financial account had a shortfall of 1.231 trillion yen.



