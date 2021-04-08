

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it made a total direct economic contribution of $47 billion in 2020, including $8.4 billion of taxes and royalties.



The company said it paid $6.8 billion or A$9.8 billion of taxes and royalties in Australia. It included $4.6 billion of corporate tax.



The company also made significant payments in Canada ($651 million or C$872 million), Mongolia ($277 million), Chile ($246 million), UK ($132 million), United States ($111 million), and South Africa ($61 million).



Rio Tinto noted that its $47 billion direct economic contribution in 2020 took the company's total direct economic contribution since 2016 to $220 billion.



