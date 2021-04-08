

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCTZF.PK, TCEHY.PK) disclosed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing that its shareholder Prosus NV has sold about 2% stake in the Chinese internet giant for about $14.7 billion.



Prosus sold 191.89 million shares for HK$114.17 billion or $14.7 billion, reducing its stake to 28.86% from 30.86%.



It is expected to complete the sale on 12 April 2021.



Prosus has committed not to sell further shares for at least the next three years, in line with its long-term belief in the potential of the company's business.



