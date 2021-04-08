

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported total iron ore pellet production of 2.7 million tonnes or Mt, representing a year on year result in line with pellet production in the first quarter of 2020, and 12% below the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting ongoing pelletiser upgrade work.



The company noted that its operations and logistics continued to operate with minimal impact during the first quarter of 2021. The Group expects overall pelletiser capacity to increase by 0.5-1.0 Mt per annum following completion of upgrade work on pelletiser line.



The company also recorded additional production of 65,000 tonnes of high-grade concentrate for sale in the first quarter of 2021, linked to the commissioning and ramp up of the company's concentrate stockyard project.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de