

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro Plc (SGRO.L), a UK Real Estate Investment Trust, Thursday said it has now collected 97 percent of all first-quarter rents due from both UK and Continental Europe portfolios as of April 7.



In its update on its continued strong rent collection for the first and second quarters of 2021, the company noted that it had received 89 percent of the 52 million pounds of rent due in respect of UK rents payable in advance on March 25 relating to the second quarter. This compares with 71 percent at a similar point in 2020.



The company expects the substantial balance of outstanding rents to be paid by the end of the quarter.



