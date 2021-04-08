

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK-based homewares retailer Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported that its third-quarter total sales declined 16.8% to 236.6 million pounds from 284.4 million pounds in the previous year.



The company expects that gross margin in the fourth quarter will be ahead of the same period last year given that the prior year period was disrupted by the store closures in the first national lockdown.



The company anticipates strong consumer response to the lifting of the restrictions.



The company expects to end the year modestly ahead of the top of the current range of analyst expectations. The analysts' estimates for fiscal year 2021 profit before tax is 120 million pounds - 125 million pounds.



