

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area producer prices for February. Economists forecast producer prices to rise 0.6 percent on month, slower than the 1.4 percent increase in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed a mixed trend against its major rivals. While it fell against the yen and the franc, it was steady against the greenback. Against the pound, it climbed.



The euro was worth 129.99 against the yen, 1.1876 against the greenback, 0.8653 against the pound and 1.1023 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



