

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) on Thursday approved an agreement reached by the parties in Missouri American Water's request for a rate review for its water and wastewater operations.



The order was approved by the MoPSC on April 7 after parties involved worked together to reach an agreement settling all issues brought forth in the rate review.



The rate order includes approximately $620 million in water and wastewater system improvements made since the end of 2017. Most residential water customers will see no change or a slight decrease in their total monthly bill.



However, most residential wastewater customers will see a small increase of about $3 to $5 in their monthly bill. New rates are expected to take effect by the end of May this year.



