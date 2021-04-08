

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $281.4 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $204.4 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $287.5 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $2.77 billion from $2.56 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $287.5 Mln. vs. $231.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.55



