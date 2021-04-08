

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices remained unchanged in March, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in March, after a 0.4 percent fall in February.



Prices for clothing and footwear fell 6.5 percent yearly in March. Prices for transport and communication declined 2.7 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.



Prices furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance decreased by 1.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in March, following a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.1 percent annually in March, after a 0.4 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.9 percent in March, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the manufacturing production accelerated 42.8 percent yearly in February, following a 28.9 percent rise in January.



On a monthly basis, manufacturing production gained 4.8 percent in February, after a 0.6 percent fall in the preceding month.



Industrial production increased 4.3 percent month-on-month in February, after a 0.4 percent decline in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, industrial production surged 40.3 percent in February, following a 28.0 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

