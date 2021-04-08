

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $382.9 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $398.4 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $355.7 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $2.12 billion from $2.08 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $355.7 Mln. vs. $401.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $2.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q4): $2.12 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.



