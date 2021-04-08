

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Resources, and Duke Energy announced a 20-year renewable energy purchase agreement. Wells Fargo will consume 100% of solar energy produced by the Blackburn Solar Project, under Duke Energy's Green Source Advantage program.



The Blackburn Solar Project is a 58-megawatt 600-acre solar farm planned for Catawba County, North Carolina. The facility will be developed, owned, and operated by a unit of Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, and is scheduled to come online in 2022.



The energy provided under the agreement will allow Wells Fargo to meet more than 50% of total electricity needs and 100% of its eligible load within the Duke Energy Carolinas service area.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WELLS FARGO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de