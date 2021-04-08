

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) said that it has expanded U.S. retail distribution within multiple national and regional grocery chains. The increased distribution strengthens the company's expansive retail presence at about 28,000 retail outlets across the U.S.



The move comes as part of Beyond Meat's effort to meet consumers' growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat made without GMOs or bioengineered ingredients.



Kroger, Wegmans, Sprouts, Target and other retailers add additional Beyond Meat products to store shelves to expand the brand's existing in-store presence at 5,000 stores across the U.S.



