

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said Thursday that MinuteClinic, the medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy, is now offering Video Visits for patients in the state of Montana. The service is available in 47 states and Washington, DC.



According to the company, People in Montana can now seek care for non-emergency, routine health care through MinuteClinic Video Visits, a telehealth offering. Video Visits are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be accessed via a mobile device or computer.



The company noted that Video Visits are also an effective screening option for people that may have COVID-19, enabling patients to talk with a health care provider and have a basic screening to determine their risk for COVID-19, without having to leave home.



MinuteClinic is the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy locations in 34 states and Washington, D.C.



The company said it is working collaboratively with Teladoc, video visits can be used to provide care for patients ages two years and older who are seeking treatment for a minor illness, minor injury, or a skin condition.



MinuteClinic Video Visits are an affordable option for people who do not have health insurance, with visits costing $59. Video Visits are also covered by most Aetna insurance plans.



