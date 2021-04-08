

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone house prices rose at the fastest pace nearly two decades in the fourth quarter of 2020, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



House prices increased 5.4 percent year-on-year after a 4.9 percent rise in the previous quarter. The rate of growth was the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2006.



Compared to the previous quarter, house prices rose 1.4 percent after a 1.3 percent increase in the previous three months.



In the EU, house prices climbed 5.7 percent annually and 1.3 percent from the previous quarter.



The biggest annual increases in house prices were recorded in Luxembourg, Denmark and Lithuania.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

