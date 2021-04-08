

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian (VAR) Thursday said it has teamed up with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud to build an advanced artificial intelligence based diagnostic platform to aid in the fight against cancer.



Varian and Google Cloud AI will use Neural Architecture Search technology to create AI models for organ segmentation, which is a crucial and labor-intensive step in radiation oncology that can be a bottleneck in the cancer treatment clinical workflow.



Organ segmentation is the process of identifying the organs and tissues in diagnostic images that must be targeted or protected during a course of radiation therapy. These segmented images are then used to create radiotherapy treatment plans that specify where and how much dose will be deposited during treatment. This is a labor-intensive process that can take a clinician hours per patient.



