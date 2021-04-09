

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) becomes the latest sufferers of the global crisis of chips as the California-based tech giant might have to postpone the production of iPads and MacBooks temporarily, reported Nikkei Asia.



While MacBook production is halted due to the dearth of a chip that is mounted onto the circuit board, Ipads production needs displays and display components to regularize productions. However, the production of iPhones is yet to be hindered.



Apple's new iPad pro and improved MacBooks are believed to be just around the corner. The report by Nikkei doesn't point out which models of the products are being hindered due to the scarcity but given the fact that the products were supposed to be launched very soon, a delay in the announcement can answer the question easily. The report also adds that due to the scarcity, Apple has pushed their order back to the second half of the year.



