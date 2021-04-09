

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined in February, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 1.7 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.3 percent rise in January.



More than three quarters of all business classes in industry produced less in February. Production in the electrical and electronic appliance industry grew the most, by 12.1 percent.



Production of repair and installation machines declined 28.3 percent and those of means of transportation fell 13.1 percent. Production of food and metal products decreased by 2.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.5 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

