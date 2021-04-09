

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased sharply in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 3.4 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.2 percent rise in January. Output rose for the second consecutive month.



Manufacturing output increased 2.6 percent monthly in February and production of mining and quarrying industry grew 4.8 percent.



Among industries, production in electrical and electronics industry, and electrical, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 4.2 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



Production in metal industry rose by 3.8 percent and those of chemical industry gained 2.7 percent. Production in food industry and forest industry increased by 1.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial output accelerated 5.5 percent in February, after a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders surged 18.9 percent yearly in February, after a 6.5 percent decline in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de