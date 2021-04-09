

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 1.5 percent month-on-month, reversing a 2.5 percent fall in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed a mixed trend against its major rivals. While it recovered against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.14 against the yen, 1.1897 against the greenback, 0.8677 against the pound and 1.1001 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



