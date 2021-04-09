

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L), a specialist professional recruitment company, reported that its first-quarter group gross profit rose 1.0% to 184.2 million pounds from last year, while it was up 2% at constant currency basis.



Looking ahead, there continues to be a high degree of global macro-economic uncertainty as COVID-19 remains a significant issue and lockdowns have returned in a number of the Group's markets.



However, the strength of performance in the first-quarter, and notably in March, has increased confidence in outlook for the year, the company said.



The company now expects full year operating profit to be within the range of 90 million pounds - 100 million pounds.



