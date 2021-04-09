

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) launched an offering of senior unsecured bonds convertible due 2028 in an aggregate principal amount of approximately 350 million euros with the option to increase the issuance volume to 400 million euros. Settlement is anticipated to take place on or around 16 April 2021. TUI intends to apply for the Convertible Bonds to be included to trading on the unregulated Open Market Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to further improve its liquidity position.



