

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit decreased in February, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 73 million in February from EUR 122 million in the same month last year. In January, the trade deficit was EUR 121 million.



Exports grew 16.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.0 percent rise in January.



Imports gained 10.0 percent yearly in February, after a 13.0 percent growth in the previous month.



'The increase in trade in February was driven by the export of fuels imported for processing, and also by a considerable growth in wood imports,' Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



