

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY) Friday announced that Le Shuttle Freight in the month of March transported 122,832 trucks, a decrease of 2% from last year's 124,804 trucks.



In March, Le Shuttle transported 38,201 passenger vehicles, down 60 percent from 94,713 vehicles a year ago. The passenger market remains severely impacted by the travel restrictions put in place by the British and French governments due to the pandemic.



In the first quarter, Le Shuttle Freight transported 305,103 trucks, down 21 percent, and Le Shuttle transported 116,057 passenger vehicles, down 72 percent.



