

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's trade surplus decreased in February, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The total trade surplus declined to DKK 14.0 billion in February from DKK 15.7 billion in January.



Exports increased 0.9 percent monthly in February, and imports grew 2.9 percent.



The goods trade surplus fell to DKK 10.4 billion from DKK 12.2 billion in January. Goods exports grew 1.9 percent and imports gained 5.6 percent.



The surplus in the services trade increased to DKK 3.6 billion in February from DKK 3.5 billion in the previous month. Exports fell 0.9 percent and imports declined 1.3 percent.



The current account surplus fell to DKK 16.5 billion in February from DKK 17.9 billion in January.



