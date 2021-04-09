

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell assured markets that the U.S. central bank will continue supporting the world's largest economy without stoking inflation.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,180 after ending up 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Railway company Getlink SE edged down slightly. The company announced that Le Shuttle Freight in the month of March transported 122,832 trucks, a decrease of 2 percent from last year's 124,804 trucks.



Shares of Airbus jumped 3 percent after the aircraft maker announced it has stepped up aircraft deliveries last month.



In economic releases, French industrial production decreased 4.7 percent month-on-month in February following a 3.2 percent rise in January, data from the statistical office INSEE showed. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent gain.



Manufacturing output fell 4.6 percent after a 3.3 percent rise in the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, industrial production shrank 6.6 percent and manufacturing output plummeted 7.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de