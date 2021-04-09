

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production rose unexpectedly in February, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade surplus increased in February.



Industrial production grew a working day adjusted 1.0 percent year-on-year in February, after a 3.9 percent fall in January. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent fall.



Among the main industrial groups, manufacturing output remained unchanged yearly in February and production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 7.5 percent.



Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying declined 0.8 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production remained unchanged monthly in February.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 23.8 percent yearly in February and fell 5.9 percent from a month ago.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 398.5 million in February from EUR 101.8 million in the same month last year. In January, the trade surplus was EUR 258.9 million.



Exports increased 7.7 percent annually in February and imports grew 3.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de