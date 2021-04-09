

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due in part to the company's recent resizing and restructuring of operations, it expects total distributions from the pension plan will exceed the threshold of service and interest costs for 2021, requiring the company to follow settlement accounting and remeasure pension benefit obligation at each quarter-end in 2021.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the company anticipates to record a non-cash pre-tax actuarial gain of approximately $2.8 billion, which is primarily due to an increase in the discount rate used to measure the obligation.



