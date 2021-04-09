

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS):



-Earnings: -RMB376.95 million in Q4 vs. RMB369.51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -RMB14.40 in Q4 vs. RMB6.68 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB33.45 million or RMB0.74 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB9.42 billion in Q4 vs. RMB9.53 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: US$1.18- US$1.30 Bln



