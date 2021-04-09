

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's trade deficit narrowed in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 708 million in February from EUR 1.544 billion in the same month last year. In January, the deficit was EUR 869 million.



Exports rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in February, after a 9.8 percent fall in January.



Imports declined 10.9 percent annually in February, following a 16.6 percent fall in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports grew 7.9 percent and imports increased 3.7 percent.



