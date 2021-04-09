

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer prices rose for the fist time in eight months in March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Consumer prices grew 0.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.2 percent decline in February.



Prices of goods fell 0.1 percent, while that of services increased 0.9 percent.



Prices for transport gained 3.3 percent yearly in March. Prices for health and furnishings rose by 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



Prices for recreation and culture, and communication increased by 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in March.



