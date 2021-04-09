

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG reported that its preliminary group EBIT for the first-quarter 2021 was 1.9 billion euros compared to 592 million euros in the previous year. The previous year's result included a one-time effect of negative 234 million euros in the context of StreetScooter.



The company now expects group EBIT for 2021 to be 'significantly above' 5.6 billion euros, compared to the prior outlook of more than 5.6 billion euros.



Full year 2021 Free Cash Flow is now expected to be 'significantly above' 2.3 billion euros compared to the previous outlook of around 2.3 billion euros.



