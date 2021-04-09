

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99.



Announcing is death on Friday, Buckingham Palace said, 'His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.' 'The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,' the Palace said in a statement. Further announcements are expected in due course.



The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast, while people offered floral tributes outside it.



He had undergone a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's hospital in London.



Prince Philip, who is officially The Duke of Edinburgh, has been the longest-serving consort in British history.



The most famous royal couple in the world were married in 1947. It was five years after her marriage that Princess Elizabeth became Queen of the British empire.



Prince Philip and the Queen had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Prince Charles is the heir apparent of the British throne.



Born to Greek and Danish royal parents in Greece, Philip's family was exiled from the country when he was an infant.



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Prince Philip earned the affection of generations in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.



