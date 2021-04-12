

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft corp. (MSFT) is in advanced talks to buy speech-recognition company Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) for about $16 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with matter.



The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $56 per share. A deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said.



The possible agreement would be Microsoft's second-largest to date, after its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016.



Microsoft had considered buying the U.S. operations of video-sharing app TikTok last year, and last month it completed the $7.5 billion acquisition of video game maker Zenimax.



