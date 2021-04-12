

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said Monday that it will invest 400 million euros over next five years to build a vaccine production site in Singapore. It expects the project will create up to 200 local jobs.



The new site will provide the company with the ability to produce vaccines on a massive scale for Asia, and quickly respond to future pandemic risks, Sanofi said in a statement.



Sanofi noted that the Singapore site will complement its existing manufacturing capacities in Europe and North America and will become a regional center of excellence for vaccines production in Asia.



The new factory will be designed around a central unit housing several fully digitalized modules that allow production of three to four vaccines simultaneously, compared to only one in current industrial sites.



The project is currently entering its design phase with construction expected to begin in third-quarter 2021. The five-year project will see the site fully operational in the first-quarter of 2026 once all qualifications and validations of the first manufactured vaccine have been completed.



Last month, Sanofi said that it would invest more than 600 million euros in a new vaccine manufacturing facility at its existing site in Toronto, Canada. The investment would provide additional antigen and filling capacity for the company's Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent influenza vaccine, helping to increase supply availability in Canada, the United States and Europe.



The company expected the new facility to be operational in 2026.



