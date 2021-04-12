

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK), on Monday, said the appointment of Lukas Paravicini as new Chief Financial Officer would be effective on May 19, 2021. Lukas would join the Board with effect from May 1, 2021.



Further, the company noted that Oliver Tant would step down from the Board on May 19 and would 'be available to work with Lukas through to the end of June to ensure a smooth and orderly handover.'



On February 17, the company had announced that Lukas Paravicini will succeed Oliver Tant as Chief Financial Officer on August 5, 2021 or at an earlier date to be announced.



