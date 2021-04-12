

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday amid concerns that rising coronavirus cases in many parts of the world may dent the economic recovery.



The downside, however, was limited as Treasury yields fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that it was 'highly unlikely' that the central bank would look to raise rates 'anything like this year.'



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 0.2 percent to 6,157 after inching up 0.1 percent on Friday.



Sanofi shares fell 1.6 percent. The pharmaceutical company said that it will invest 400 million euros over next five years to build a vaccine production site in Singapore. It expects the project will create up to 200 local jobs.



The new site will provide the company with the ability to produce vaccines on a massive scale for Asia, and quickly respond to future pandemic risks, Sanofi said in a statement.



Utilities Suez and Veolia jumped more than 8 percent each after announcing a merger deal.



