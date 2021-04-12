

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Monday changes to the purchase agreements with the U.S. government for its neutralizing antibody therapies authorized for emergency use as a treatment for COVID-19.



As part of Lilly's planned transition to only supply bamlanivimab and etesevimab together, Lilly and the U.S. government have agreed to modify the purchase agreement of bamlanivimab alone and focus on supply of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together.



Additionally, the bamlanivimab and etesevimab agreement has been modified to enable the supply of etesevimab to complement doses of bamlanivimab the U.S. government already purchased, some of which have already been delivered to sites of care.



This terminates the purchase agreement for bamlanivimab alone and cancels the remaining 350,856 doses that were scheduled to be delivered by the end of March 2021.



Lilly's bamlanivimab was the first neutralizing monoclonal antibody to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Lilly subsequently developed bamlanivimab and etesevimab for administration together, in order to meet the potential challenge of SARS-CoV-2 variants likely to resist treatment with either monoclonal antibody used alone.



