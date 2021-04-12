

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Under a clinical collaboration agreement, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) will evaluate the combination of ZN-c3, the company's oral WEE1 inhibitor product candidate, and ZEJULA (niraparib), GlaxoSmithKline's poly polymerase inhibitor, in patients with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer. Zentalis is responsible for conducting the study with GSK providing all required doses of niraparib. Zentalis maintains full ownership of ZN-c3.



'This clinical collaboration and supply agreement with GSK allows us to investigate the broader potential of our WEE1 inhibitor when used as part of a combination treatment with niraparib, a PARP inhibitor,' said Anthony Sun, Chairman and CEO of Zentalis.



Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were up 15% in pre-market trade on Monday.



