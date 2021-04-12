

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) said Wai Kuen Chiang will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer on 30 June 2021 for personal reasons. She will not seek election as a director at the forthcoming annual general meeting.



Dialight plc said the Group will commence a search for a successor and Wai Kuen will work with the company on a smooth transition.



Dialight plc is headquartered in the UK with operations in Australia, Dubai, the EU, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, UK and the USA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIALIGHT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de